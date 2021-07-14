Khloe Kardashian doesn't want to reconcile with Lamar Odom.

The 41-year-old basketball player recently described his 37-year-old ex-wife as a "hottie" in a comment on one of her Instagram posts and insiders have revealed it was an attempt to win her back.

However, Khloe isn't interested, with a pal telling E! News: "Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship.

"She will always feel empathetic towards him but she has completely moved on from that chapter. He has tried to reach out and get her attention and Khloe just laughs it off. She has a lot going on and it's just not her focus."

Meanwhile, Lamar's latest attempt to win Khloe back has not gone down well with her most recent ex Tristan Thompson.

Things got heated when Khloe shared a racy picture of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower on Instagram and Lamar commented "hottie" and added a number of fire and heart emojis.

However, Tristan who has daughter True, three, with Khloe, was not happy and hit back at Lamar.

He wrote: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Tristan's comment appeared to reference Lamar's near-death experience when he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

Lamar, who had a long history with drugs, suffered kidney failure and other serious health issues, leaving him comatose and on life support.

Although they had split up more than two years before, Khloe put their divorce on hold in order to care for the sportsman as he battled back to health.