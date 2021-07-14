Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have discussed marriage.

The longtime friends started dating late last year and pals have revealed that the 42-year-old reality TV star and the 45-year-old drummer are "head over heels" for each other.

A source told E! News: "They are head over heels and never experienced love like this. Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive.

"They are not shy about talking about their future plans of being together. It's a special love and they want to celebrate that and enjoy it."

A second source added: "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage. It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul."

And both Kourtney and Travis have gotten the seal of approval from each others' families.

The insider said: "Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly. Kourtney is so close with Travis's kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it's special."

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Kourtney and her former partner Scott Disick - with whom she has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign - have given their blessing to their new romances.

Scott said: "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

Similarly, Kourtney is happy to see her former partner dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

She said: "Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing."