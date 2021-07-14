Terry Crews has revealed the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast members have been "in tears" over the final season.

The upcoming eighth series of the hit comedy will be its last, and the 52-year-old actor - who plays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on the sitcom - admitted the episodes will be "intense" but "fun".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's going to be intense, it's going to be lovely, it's gonna be fun.

"We've been in tears, because we finished it. It's [been] eight seasons of joy. You're gonna laugh your head off."

He teased "a lot of unexpected wonderful things" from the final run".

He added: "[It's] literally the perfect, perfect way to end it."

Meanwhile, Terry previously revealed four new episodes had been scrapped following protests against police brutality across the US in 2020.

He said: "Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had like four episodes all ready to go — they just threw them in the trash. They’re like, ‘We’ve got to start over.'

“Right now, we don’t know which direction we’re going to go in, but we do know that we’ve had a lot of sombre talks, we’ve had a lot of very, very deep conversations, and through this we hope to bring something that could really, really truly be groundbreaking this year.

“We have an opportunity here and we plan to use it in the best, best way possible.”

And his co-star Andy Samberg - who plays Detective Jake Peralta - admitted it will be a "challenge" to strike a balance with reflecting real-life issues of police brutality while also not "punishing viewers" who are invested in the characters.

He explained: "The challenge is going to be being honest about what is going on in the world and not shying away from the fact that there are serious problems and also not punishing viewers who like our show and care about our characters.

"Our characters need to examine their roles in the world. They’re going to be forced to look in the mirror and see who they’re complicit with.”