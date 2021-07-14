Britney Spears' lawyer of choice has reportedly agreed to represent her.

Attorney Mathew Rosengart - who is a partner partner at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP - is said to be appearing in court on Wednesday (14.07.21) to ask the judge to appoint him in her high profile conservatorship battle.

According to TMZ, the former federal prosecutor will argue that the 'Toxic' hitmaker has a constitutional right to the lawyer of her choice.

A source told the outlet: "Britney is entitled to due process, which includes the right to a competent lawyer, and a judge would be hard-pressed to conclude Rosengart doesn't have the legal chops to rep her.

"What's more... he'll argue it's absurd for Jamie Spears to have the power to disapprove Britney's choice, because the very purpose of the representation is to get him out of the conservatorship."

It's said the pair have held "multiple conversations" recently, with Britney "concerned" about the fallout of her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III resigning as her representation.

In insider told Page Six: "Britney has had multiple conversations with Mathew in recent days.

“She was concerned about what was going to happen after [Samuel D. Ingham III] resigned as her lawyer, but Mathew has assured her that she will be in good hands if the judge appoints him.

“He has been keeping close tabs on her case for a while now and felt that her testimony last month was very compelling. He’ll be in court tomorrow.”

It was recently revealed that Britney is in a "hopeful" frame of mind after her co-conservators Bessemer Trust, manager Larry Rudolph and court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III resigned from their roles just weeks after she spoke up in court to brand the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 "abusive" and called for it to end.

An insider explained: "She's finally feeling hopeful about the future.

"She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."

Samuel had served as Britney's attorney since her conservatorship began back in 2008.

And the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker sees the recent changes to her team as a tentative sign of progress.

The source added: "She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out."