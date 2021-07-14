Babyface has split from his wife.

The 62-year-old singer - whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds - and Nicole Pantenburg have gone their separate ways after seven years of marriage but will always remain bonded by their "eternal love" for their daughter, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole.

The former couple said in a statement: "After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being.

"We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“

It is unclear why the couple have separated and according to TMZ, it's not known if and when they will file for divorce.

Babyface was previously married to Tracey Edmonds, the mother of his sons Brandon and Dylan, from 1992 to 2005.

The producer previously revealed Aretha Franklin - who died of cancer in 2018 aged 76 - turned to him for dating advice in the years before she passed away because she considered him an expert due to the love songs he had written.

Speaking on an Instagram Live celebration for the 25th anniversary of the 'Waiting To Exhale' soundtrack, Babyface - who wrote and produced the record - said: "Five years ago I performed with Aretha . . . I sat in her [dressing] room and she told everyone to leave . . . then she said, 'You be writing all these love songs and I want your advice'.

"She said, 'I'm seeing this gentleman and I'm gonna tell you some of the things he's been doing. And I'm trying to decide if I want to date him or not' . . . I said, 'I wouldn't trust this gentleman.' About a month later I got a call and she said, 'You were right, Face. He wasn't the one.'"