An arrest warrant has been issued for Kyle Massey.

The 29-year-old actor failed to appear for a second arraignment hearing in connection with charges of immoral communication with a minor on Monday (12.07.21), prompting a Washington judge to issue a $100,000 warrant.

The former Disney star's lawyer, Lee Hutton, told TMZ he had reached out to the King County District Attorney's office several times but had no response and claimed his client has not been served.

He added: "[We are] concerned with the misrepresentations made in court. Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed."

However, a spokesperson for the DA's office insisted they had not received any communication from Massey's team.

They added: "Further, Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket.

"It is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It's also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date. There’s no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court."

The 'That's So Raven' actor - who has been accused of exchanging messages online with a 13-year-old girl - had missed an earlier hearing in June, which he claimed he had no idea had been scheduled until he read about it in the news.

And his lawyer said his client believes the allegations are motivated by revenge because the accuser didn't succeed in a civil suit in 2019 - which he claimed at the time was an extortion attempt - and vowed to "aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts."

The lawyer added: "We plan to seek an early dismissal finally putting this bad behaviour to rest."

Washington prosecutors have alleged Massey exchanged messages with a 13-year-old girl during the period between 1 December 2018 and 31 January 2019.

According to a court motion last month, Massey cannot use the internet without a computer monitoring system to track his "sexually explicit communication" with minors and is banned from having contact with minor children "except in the presence of a responsible adult."

The teenager's mother had reported the former Disney star to the King County Sheriff's Office in February 2020 and told them her daughter had received "explicit material" from him via Snapchat.

The woman told the authorities the actor had known her daughter since she was four years old, so was aware of her age, and had asked for the youngster to be sent to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend.

The mother initially sued Massey in a California civil court but ultimately felt he "didn't have enough money to make the case worth it," so called the Sheriff's Office in Washington, where the family had lived at the time of the alleged message exchange, to pursue the criminal allegations.