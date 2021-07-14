Emma Corrin is reportedly dating art director Ibrahim Njoya.

The 'Crown' actress, who shot to fame after playing Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series, was seen holding hands with her new man – who is known to his friends as Ibby – in London last week and she's said to be "very happy".

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It is early days for Emma and Ibby but they appear to get on very well.

"He understands the world Emma is in and have plenty in common.

"They are very low key at the moment but she seems very happy."

Ibby has worked for a number of high-end publications such as Vogue, and fashion houses including Gucci.

Meanwhile, Emma previously suggested that her new-found stardom had been easier to manage as a result of ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The 25-year-old star said: "When the show was coming out, we weren’t able to be together as a cast to celebrate it.

"We were so proud of it, but haven’t seen each other since [before] the first lockdown. It has been so strange - and sad. But perhaps it’s a blessing in disguise. A friend said to me that at least it has meant that the focus has been on the work, not on events in, say, LA – and that’s what it’s all about for me.

"It has also made the whole explosion more manageable. I’ve had time to come to terms with it, I suppose."

Emma recently revealed that she wants to be gender-neutral, explaining that she wears a chest binder and uses the pronouns she/they.

She shared some photos and wrote on Instagram: "some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it (sic)"