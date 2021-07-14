Courteney Cox is "incredibly grateful" to have finally received an Emmy nomination for 'Friends' thanks to the reunion special.

The cast of the classic sitcom got back together for a nostalgic look back at the series on HBO Max earlier this year and the one-off programme has earned four nominations for this year's ceremony, including outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, and outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special.

Along with the show's creators Marta Kauffman and David Cane, Courteney and her fellow castmates - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - were executive producers on 'Friends: The Reunion'.

This means she's finally received a Primetime Emmy nod for the show - and as a whole - having been the only cast member to miss out during both the original run and her post-'Friends' career.

Responding to the news on Instagram, Courteney wrote: "The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement. (sic)"

The cast all offered their thanks to Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special.

David Schwimmer shared Courteney's post, while Jennifer said: "Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you.

"AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You're brilliant and WE LOVE YOU! (sic)"

Lisa added: "Congrats to @mrbenwiston and #friendsreunion for 4 Emmy nominations! Thank you academy!! (sic)"

And Matt wrote: Thank you Academy and congratulations to @mrbenwinston. We're all very grateful. It was so much fun. #friendsreunion (sic)"

Courteney has recently admitted she was "hurt" by being the only one of the six not to get nominated by the Television Academy.

She said: “Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

'Friends' earned a total of 62 Emmy nominations during its 10-season run and won six, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002 for Season Eight which featured Rachel having her baby Emma with Schwimmer's alter ego Ross Geller.