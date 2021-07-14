Kevin Feige is excited to work with Sam Raimi again on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

The Marvel chief has spoken of his joy of collaborating with Sam for the first time since his 'Spider-Man' trilogy concluded and feels that he learned a lot from watching the director at work.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Kevin said: "I spoke earlier about how everything we do in Marvel Studios is from the point of view of the audience – how do we make the audience feel one way or how do we evoke an emotion out of an audience?

"I really feel like I learned that from watching Sam Raimi on the Spider-Man movies, where I was just lucky to be there working for the former head of Marvel Studios, Avi Arad, and just watching: Watching Avi, watching Laura Ziskin, the producer of that, watching Amy Pascal, who ran the studio at the time, and particularly Sam Raimi put those movies together."

The 48-year-old film producer continued: "Now being in a position that Sam is back in the Marvel Universe and working for us on 'Doctor Strange', which, aside from 'Spider-Man' – both Steve Ditko co-creations – was one of his favourite characters, is really quite remarkable and full-circle for me personally from my journey at Marvel."

Kevin believes that Marvel fans should be "very excited" about the stamp that Sam will put on the 'Doctor Strange' sequel and urged those who are unfamiliar with the director to check out his previous films.

He said: "But really, it's just exciting to get to watch Sam work again and to see Sam Raimi put his Sam Raimi stamp on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

"And for people who know what that stamp is, they can be very excited. And for people who don't yet know what that stamp is, I can't wait for them to see this movie, be blown away by it and go, 'What else has he done?' And delve into Sam Raimi's filmography, which is one of the best of all time."