Jason Sudeikis has explained why he wore a hoodie to the Golden Globes.

The 2021 awards were held remotely via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic and although Jason, 45, had originally planned to wear a Tom Ford suit, at the last minute he changed into a tie-dyed hoodie made by his sister's clothing company.

Jason explained that as the Los Angeles-based ceremony took place in the middle of the night for him in London – where he was filming ‘Ted Lasso’ at the time - he felt weird about wearing a suit in the living room of his rented flat.

He told GQ.com: "I wore that hoodie because I didn't wanna f****** wear the f****** top half of a Tom Ford suit. I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as s***.”

However, as the ceremony took place not long after Jason's former fiancee Olivia Wilde, 37, went public with her new romance with Harry Styles, 27, his casual appearance at the Golden Globes led to speculation he was heartbroken.

Jason said: "I was neither high nor heartbroken. So yeah, off it came and it was like, ‘This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.’"

Jason won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the comedy series 'Ted Lasso'.

And this week, he was also nominated for an Emmy for the show, which picked up 20 nominations in total.