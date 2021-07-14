Amazon is set to offer end-to-end encryption for Ring doorbells.

After a successful trial in the US, the security feature - which is also used by the likes of WhatsApp - will be rolled out to videos captured on the devices worldwide.

On the Ring support page, the team have said: "Privacy, security and user control are foundational to Ring.

"That’s why we’re always looking for ways to help keep your account secure.

"End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) is an opt-in feature that adds additional layers of protection to video and audio recordings made by compatible enrolled Ring devices."

Video footage is stored on AMazin web servers, but the feature means the company can't view or hand over the footage.

Other new updates for Ring include authenticator apps, an extra log-in step and Captcha images all to enhance security.