Khloe Kardashian claimed Kris Jenner "misled" her about 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

The Good American founder admitted she and her older sibling Kourtney Kardashian were open to the idea of the show - which began in 2007 and ran for 20 seasons before ending last month - if they were filming at their DASH boutique, and though their mom and manager agreed to that, things quickly spiralled.

Speaking on 'Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah', she recalled: “Me and Kourt both were like, ‘We just want to film at our stores.'

“My mom sort of misled us a little bit. She was like, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to film at the stores. It’s all you have to do.’ And we did it but we didn’t really know what we were getting into. Then we were just like, ‘Okay, we’re already here. We’ll just do it...

“Then it all snowballed into something else, but in the beginning I don’t think any of us knew what we were doing.”

And the Haqq sisters admitted there was never "a conversation" about them appearing on the show while they were working at DASH.

Khloe said: "We never really had a conversation about you guys being on 'Keeping Up'. It was just sort of like all or nothing."

Malika agreed: "No, it sounded like, 'The cameras are walking in, just so you know.'

"I remember one time I was in DASH, this is when I was working there, and your mom was like, 'We're doing a show, everybody look alive, sign that right there, let's go. "

But the pair were happy to be involved.

Malika said: "We knew whatever [Khloe] was doing, we were riding with her."

However, the twins joked they had to get used to their friend's global fame.

Khadijah said: "Who are these thousands of people screaming your name? It was an adjustment."