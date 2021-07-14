Ozzy Osbourne believes officials will never admit alien life exists as it would "f*** up" the world.

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker was stunned by recent US Navy footage showing mysterious objects flying at high speed alongside fighter pilots and the US government's release of documents detailing more than 100 unexplained UFO encounters, but he doesn't think the full truth will ever be disclosed as it was spark chaos and problems with religious beliefs.

Speaking on his SiriusXM channel 'Ozzy's Boneyard', he said: "There is a lot coming out now and there is stuff that they are releasing now. The film of the fighter pilots. I mean it's f***ing real, have you seen these things?

"I was a non-believer but I am leaning towards that (being real) now.

"And the reason why they do not tell us is because if they told us about other things on other planets is that would be f*** the religions and everything up.

"They all cannot be false."

The 72-year-old rocker believes alien encounters in the past would have been explained away as religious experiences.

He said: "When you go back into the biblical times when something came and you did not know what it was, or you did not know how things were flying you saw something you would think it was f****** God.

"When I was in one of the rehabs this one kid read this chapter from the bible and it sounds like a f***** alien ship."

If Ozzy himself were to encounter an alien, he'd be terrified.

He said: "I would not make a sudden f***ing move that is for sure."

But he wouldn't be open to an anal probe.

Asked if he'd be open to the possibility, he quipped: "No, but I know a few people who would - and be happy about it."

And the Black Sabbath singer worries about what would happen if aliens made an unexpected visit in the US.

He said: "We come in peace… bang. What would happen if they land in America where everyone has a f***ing gun."'