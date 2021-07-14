Kylie Jenner is the "creative" force behind her cosmetics brand.

Although the 23-year-old make-up mogul has sold a share of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to Coty, she remains involved in every level of the business.

Kylie Cosmetics CEO Andrew Stanleick told WWD: "She leads every aspect in terms of product insight and development, and of course, marketing. Kylie brings this creative insight, media phenomenon and big network of devoted followers. When you marry that with Coty’s ability to bring the distribution network and know-how across a range of categories, it creates a powerful network and shows mutual value for both parties involved."

Kylie has been working on a relaunch for her products after making a move to clean, vegan products.

Stanleick explained: "Kylie’s consumers are looking for the very best looks, but they want it to be clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, etc. That’s exactly what Cover Girl has been winning on, and exactly why Kylie will win with this relaunch.

"As we look to relaunch, we know her fans are excited, and the brand has added 1 million followers since June.

"[Her resonance] is very strong. We’ve seen that in preparation for the relaunch and a lot of the partnerships that Kylie herself has been doing with retail partners. Kylie has a strong following globally in many key markets, and we’ve already launched Australia, where we have a strong business. There are many more markets where Coty has a big following where we haven’t launched yet."