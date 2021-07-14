Google Meet users will have a 60-minute time limit on personal Gmail accounts.

Although Google didn't enforce meeting length limits during the pandemic, and delayed the deadline on restrictions being imposed again until September 30, March 31 and most recently June 30 of this year.

However, the headline hasn't been extended this time, and those using the video conferencing software with a personal account will be limited to hour-long calls in meetings with three or more participants.

Although Zoom cuts off its calls once users reach its 40-minute time limit, Google Meet will send a notification five minutes remaining.

The host will be able to upgrade their account to extend the call beyond 60 minutes.

In a new support document, Google has advised: "At 55 minutes, everyone gets a notification that the call is about to end.

"To extend the call, the host can upgrade their Google account. Otherwise, the call will end at 60 minutes.

"For Google Workspace Individual Subscribers... you can host one-on-one calls and group calls with 3 or more participants for up to 24 hours."

It should be noted, Google Workspace Individual is currently available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.