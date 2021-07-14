Instagram has launched a new feature to helped users recover hacked accounts.

The Facebook-owned social media platform's 'Security Checkup' guides people through steps including checking login information, updating contact details and confirming which accounts share your information.

In a blogpost, Instagram said: "Security Checkup will guide people, whose accounts may have been hacked, through the steps needed to secure them.

"This includes checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as phone number or email."

Meanwhile, the company noted while the update is "another way" to keep Instagram accounts secure, "there are several other steps" they recommend.

As well as two-factor authentication, they also suggest updating your phone number and email, while pointing out that "Instagram will enver send you a DM".

Other advice includes reporting questionable content and accounts, and enabling "login request".