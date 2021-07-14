Kate Winslet has admitted the possibility of a second season of 'Mare of Easttown' is an "ongoing conversation".

The 45-year-old actress would "love" to play Detective Mare Sheehan again and thinks there's a lot more of her story to tell, but she insisted that doesn't necessarily mean fans will get more episodes of the HBO show in the future.

She told Deadline: “I would love to play her again, I absolutely believe there’s more chapters to her story.

"However, just because the story has touched people that doesn’t necessarily mean creatively we can do it again. But it doesn’t mean closing doors; we’re opening doors, exploring what’s behind the doors.”

Kate felt "honoured" when she was first asked to star in the show because Mare is so unlike a typical TV heroine.

She said: “Brad Ingelsby wrote this middle-aged heroine; not many writers have written this before, and I felt so honoured and excited when he asked me.

“This woman who dealt with this palpable grief, trying to get through each day; she put everyone else first. She puts herself absolutely last. Even though she makes reprehensible choices though the series, we ultimately forgive her for those mistakes because of how compassionate she is. It was a huge juggling act from Day 1.”

And the British star - who has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Emmy - can understand why the tale of a divorced detective in Pennsylvania, who is still dealing with the death of her son, had such universal appeal.

She said: “At the end of the day, when the chips are down, it’s community and family and the sense of belonging, no matter where you come from, that means everything — especially at a time when we’ve experienced this seismic event in the pandemic.

"I think [the miniseries] has that sense of looking out for one another against all odds; it’s something that everyone can relate to.”