Nickelodeon characters are to feature in a new fighting game.

Figures from SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will all feature in 'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl', which is said to be similar to 'Super Smash Bros.'

The game will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year. It is being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and published by GameMill Entertainment.

The title will feature 20 levels based on Nickelodeon programmes, such as Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants and the Technodrome from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It contains both single player and multiplayer modes for up to four players. Players will be able to unlock new moves for every fighter as well as earn bonus content for an in-game gallery.

A full list of characters is yet to be revealed, but the following have been confirmed:

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)