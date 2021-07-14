A new update to 'Red Dead Redemption 2' has gone live.

The Blood Money patch has been rolled out on all consoles with players able to access new Crime missions in Free Roam mode.

Players are able to begin the new content without any upfront investment and the missions will feature a new currency called Capitale.

Rockstar Games have also introduced a raft of improvements to the gameplay and the online mode.

The update also allows players to conduct a variety of lawless activities such as robberies and shakedowns and curate their own playlists for Showdown modes.

Rockstar Games tweeted: "Explore new criminal possibilities in Red Dead Online: Blood Money including robberies, shakedowns, and other lawless activities, each leading to the potential of greater rewards — and all with no upfront investment necessary."

The unexpected feature to allow users to create their own playlists went down well with fans, as one player tweeted: "Neat. You can now make your own curated playlists in #RedDeadOnline for Showdown modes with the maps and mode variations of your choosing. I hope they expand this in the future to include custom rulesets as well as community gamemodes (sic)."