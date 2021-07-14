Ed Sheeran has been forced to self-isolate after coming in to contact with a COVID case.

The 30-year-old star was informed that he had been in close proximity with someone who had tested positive for the virus and although he has since tested negative, he will have to remain in isolation for 10 days.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a bit of a nightmare for Ed, but what can you do?

“He’s obviously followed the rules and headed straight home when he was told to.

"He has taken several tests which came back negative but that doesn’t make a difference so he’s just getting on with whatever he can do from home.

“He has absolutely no idea when he came into contact with somebody with Covid. He was at Wembley for the Germany game but that seems a bit too far back — but there’s just no telling exactly when and where it happened.”

Ed is isolating at home in Suffolk but it is inconvenient as he is currently promoting his new single 'Bad Habits'.

The insider said: “Unfortunately, this has come while he’s in the middle of a major comeback after a hiatus but he’ll have to work around it for the 10 days."

The self-isolation comes not long after Ed emerged from a travel-related quarantine after flying home from the USA.