Rochelle Humes didn't feel like a "proper mum" until she had her second child.

The former Saturdays singer - who has Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, eight months, with husband Marvin Humes - admitted becoming a parent for the first time when she was just 23 didn't "hit" her because her life didn't change as much as it did when her younger daughter was born.

She said: “It didn’t so much hit me after one as much because I was young when I had Alaia, I was 23.

“Once I had Vally, and I had two children, I know it sounds silly but in my mind I was like, 'Oh I’m a proper mum now!'

“Alaia came along and it changed our lives, but we were still so young so I was still doing all the things that I did before.”

The 32-year-old beauty credits parenthood for making her more confident in other aspects of her life.

She said: “Having children definitely taught me to stand up for myself a bit more. And it’s OK to say no to things.”

And although she's now a busy mother of three, Rochelle has embraced a "whole new lease of life" and doesn't see her options as limited.

Speaking to Roxie Nafousi on her podcast 'The Moments That Made Me', she said: "I feel like I’m just beginning, I feel like I have a whole new lease of life!"

When she needs some reassurance, the 'Hit List' presenter will always turn to her husband for advice and support.

Asked who she turns to for help, she said: “Marvin because he is purely the best listener in the land and he won’t judge, he’ll just listen. And then, you know, sleep on it, monitor me. Like honestly, he’s just so brilliant.

“Calmness is Marvin’s superpower. He is so chilled. So I find that always, when I’m not feeling so calm, I know who I’m calling."

Rochelle Humes appears on the latest episode of ‘The Moments That Made Me’ with Roxie Nafousi, which is out now.