Khloe Kardashian has paid tribute to her "great" late father.

The 37-year-old star admitted Robert Kardashian - who died of cancer in 2003 aged 59 - was such a hands-on parent, she and her siblings didn't notice just how busy he always was with his work as a lawyer and he never missed a special occasion.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "We were all so close to my dad. My dad definitely worked all the time, but looking back at it I never noticed that.

"He was with us all the time, and I think just had a really good way of balancing work and taking care of his kids and being there. He was there for all of our sporting events, any plays, any of that kind of stuff."

And the Good American founder praised her dad for pushing her to get out of her comfort zone and try sports she wasn't otherwise interested in.

She said: "He would encourage me to do sports, I wasn't that into sports back then and he'd do the whole bribery thing to get me to play and get some exercise. He was such a great dad."

But one thing she did regret is that Robert never dressed to match his and Kris Jenner's children, Khloe, Kim Kardashian West, and Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.

She joked: "As kids, always, we were always dressed as triplets and when my brother came along he'd get incorporated into that somehow. My mom did... My dad never joined in the fun, so I think we missed out on that!"

In 2018, Khloe - who has three-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson - admitted there was a valuable lesson she'd learned about parenting from her father.

Writing about the things she wanted to teach her daughter, she said: "The one thing I would take from how my dad was with us is unconditional love. It's the entire point of family."