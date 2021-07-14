Justin Bieber splashed out over $1,000 on cannabis and edibles on Monday (12.07.21).

The 'Peaches' singer paid a visit to Wonderbrett's new flagship store in Los Angeles, where he splashed out on their peach OZ fruit pureé edibles and one each of every strain of weed they stock, including Pink Picasso, OZ Kush, Pineapple OG, Orange Sunset, Melon OG and more.

Justin was "very interested" in the benefits of the drug, which is legal in California, and asked "a lot of questions" about his purchases.

Wonderbrett co-founder and breeder Brett Feldman told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “He was there for 20 minutes, spent over $1,000, very personable, asked a lot of questions.

“He was very interested in cannabis and how beneficial it is. Loves how the stigma is changing. And he smokes blunts."

The 27-year-old singer previously recalled how he smoked marijuana for the first time and realised he enjoyed it "a lot".

Speaking on his 'Seasons' docuseries, he said: “The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here — got super-stoned.

"And then I realised I liked weed a lot. That’s when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while.”

However, Justin - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - grew "really dependent" on the drug so knew he had to curb his habit.

He said: "Then I started getting really dependent on it, and that’s when I realized that I had to stop,” he said in the series. “I don’t think it’s bad. It’s just that for me, it can be a dependency.”

The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker also admitted to abusing MDMA and magic mushrooms and confessed his drug habit got "crazy".

He said: “People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy, scary.

“I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary.”