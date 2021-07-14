Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake had to "divide and conquer" while parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica, 39, - who has sons Silas, six, and Phineas, 11 months, with husband Justin, 40 -admitted that lockdown with two children was tough but said she and Justin stopped each other from getting "burned out".

She told PEOPLE: "It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow. But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Jessica also revealed that she found homeschooling Silas tough and the pandemic made her see how difficult it is to be a teacher.

Speaking about Silas' school pod, she said: "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy. I am not a teacher. That is what I learned."

And Jessica is proud that she made it through the pandemic.

She said that she finds hope in "just being with friends, looking at each other and going, 'We made it through'. Human beings are resilient creatures. We come back stronger when things are tough."

Along with caring for her kids, Jessica spent much of the lockdown getting her new health and wellness brand, Kinderfarms - which contains a natural, medical-grade hydration and a plant-based organic protein shake - ready to launch.

She said: "We wanted to create an opportunity for parents to make a different choice for their kids. And to be able to say, 'I really trust that the ingredients in these products are effective and non-toxic."