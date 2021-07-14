Drew Barrymore left a flirty comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram page.

After Leonardo shared a message about the earth's rising temperatures due to climate change, Drew, 46, joked that Leonardo is the "hot one".

She wrote: "You should be the only hot one, and not our planet."

Drew was commenting on Leonardo's Instagram page, where he shared a graphic from the United Nations' climate change committee, predicting the increase in global warming temperatures in the near future.

Leonardo, 46, wrote: "From @unclimatechange: The difference between 1.5C, 2C or 3-4C average global warming can sound marginal. In fact, they represent vastly different scenarios for the future of humanity.

"The frequency of disasters, the survival of plants and animals, the spread of diseases, the stability of our global climate system and - ultimately - the possibility for humanity to survive on this planet hinge on these few degrees.

"Today, we still have the chance to meet the 1.5C goal mentioned in the Paris Agreement. We can still protect ourselves from the worst climate impacts and begin to shape a healthier future. But we are rapidly approaching irreversible climate tipping points.

"This is why the climate conference #COP26 in November is so important for the global fight against climate change. Countries must conclude outstanding items regarding the implementation of the Paris Agreement and lay the ground for a transformational decade of climate action in the 2020’s. #ItsPossible."

Drew later followed up with the comment: "Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth (sic)."