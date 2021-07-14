Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend has compared Bruno Mars to the late King of Rock and Roll.

Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis from 1972 to 1976, took a trip to Las Vegas recently and saw a Bruno Mars concert with Elvis’s stepbrother David Stanley.

And after watching Bruno strut his stuff on stage Linda now suggests he’s the closest thing alive to Elvis.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 71-year-old paid tribute to her late ex by visiting the old Hilton hotel, originally called The International and now Westgate, where Elvis previously performed two shows a night, before gushing over Bruno.

She said: “What a great few days & nights in Vegas!

"It was so nostalgic getting to revisit the city where I lived for 9 months of the 4 1/2 years Elvis & I were together!

"I had a lovely lunch & sweet visit with Elvis’s stepbrother David Stanley at the old Hilton international which is now the Westgate.

"More 24 karat magic after seeing Bruno Mars in concert!

"What an astonishing performer!

"He is an amalgamation of Prince, James Brown, Elvis & Michael Jackson - yet uniquely his own style & magic!

"He brilliantly took the audience’s phones away, and if you look at the video I took three years ago at a private party where he performed - you can see why…

"Bruno electrified the audience so much we never sat down!

"It was a non stop dance fest!

Linda spent many months in Las Vegas with The King during his residences there in the early 1970s.

The former Miss Tennessee was Elvis’s last long-term girlfriend before he died in 1977 from heart disease.

It was Linda’s third pilgrimage to pay tribute to her former lover, after previously visited Elvis’ birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi as well as stopping off in Graceland, Tennessee.