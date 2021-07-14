Alex Reid has become a father after an eight-year fertility battle.

The 45-year-old star's fiancée Nikki Manashe has given birth to a "miracle" baby daughter after suffering heart-breaking miscarriages.

Posting a picture of her little girl holding her hand, Nikki wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to the world little Miss Reid."

Nikki confirmed that she and Alex were expecting twins back in November after a gruelling fertility battle, but she sadly miscarried one of the babies in December.

Manashe also shared a poem to welcome her baby daughter, which read: "I loved you from the very start, you stole my breath, embraced my heart.

"Our life together has just begun, you're part of me my little one.

"As mother and child our journey has just begun, my heart's yours forever my perfect little one."

Alex previously opened up on his shock when he found out that he was "practically infertile" as a result of bad health choices.

The former mixed martial artist said: "Me and Nicola have had a lot of challenges conceiving a baby. We've been trying for seven years and have had several miscarriages.

"We had my semen tested. I had 20,000. That's practically infertile because you should have 20 million just to be able to conceive."

Alex continued: "I made some bad life choices. I was taking certain supplements and drinking a lot of coffee, it was bad for fertility.

"With a lot of research and what I should and shouldn't be taking I managed to increase my semen from 20,000 to 77 million in three months. I was 100 per cent good and felt stronger in every single way."

Former 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner Alex released served a jail term for contempt of court

Alex Reid has been jailed for eight weeks for contempt of court after he was found to have lied in a witness statement for a compensation claim following a car crash.