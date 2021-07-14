Hilary Duff has praised the people who helped her bring her daughter into the world.

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ star welcomed her third child, Mae James, almost four months ago in a home birth, and on Tuesday (13.07.21) she shared never-before-seen photos of the moments before she delivered the tot.

Hilary – who has nine-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and has Mae, as well as two-year-old daughter Banks, with her current spouse Matthew Koma – recognised the efforts of her husband, as well as her own mother and her doula in helping to bring Mae into the world, as she said they made her “feel safe” during the process.

She wrote: “Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!!

“For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power. My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before

“My own mama was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside. The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol. (sic)”

And the 33-year-old actress also admitted being a parent is “hard work”, as she praised all mothers for “making mountains move” every day.

She added: “This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily (sic)”