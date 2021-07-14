Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have “found true happiness” with each other.

The two musicians tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate ceremony, and sources have now said the couple are happier than ever.

An insider said: “They have found true happiness as a couple and as a family and are thrilled to be married. Their friends and families are over the moon for them.

“They seem extremely happy. They are both inspired with their lives in every way."

The source also claimed Gwen, 51, and Blake, 45, enjoyed their July 3 wedding, which took place in a backyard chapel on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.

They added: "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter. It couldn't have been better.

"They decided on the size of the guest list as the months went on. They were so ready to start their lives together, and both are ecstatic."

Gwen and Blake – who met on ‘The Voice’ in 2014 – “already felt married” before their big day, but now feel “giddy” that they’ve finally been able to make things legally official between them.

Speaking to People magazine, the source explained: "They talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous. It was an emotional ceremony for both of them."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker and the country music star put “family at the centre” of their wedding.

Another source said: "They purposely kept the wedding simple. They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones.

“They're a very family-oriented couple, and that's exactly what the wedding was about. Family was at the centre of everything.”

And the couple made sure to include Gwen’s three sons - Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo, whom she has with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - in the ceremony.

A third insider revealed: “Her dad walked her down the aisle and the boys were included in the ceremony. They were recognised as being a family of five.

“Blake and Gwen both were emotional. Blake had tears in his eyes reciting his vows to Gwen and upon seeing her in the chapel he built for their love.”