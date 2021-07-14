TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic has apologised for his recent livestream in which he made comments about his alleged relationship with Millie Bobby Brown.

The 21-year-old influencer was slammed after he went live on Instagram and laughed about 2020 photos of him and the 'Stranger Things' star together which had been circulating online, before he gave graphic descriptions of an alleged sexual relationship between them, referred to himself as a "groomer" and said he "groomed" the 17-year-old actress.

And after Millie’s team gave a statement in which they branded his comments "irresponsible, offensive and hateful", Hunter has now said he regrets going live.

In a video on TikTok, he said: “I wanna address the livestream incident that happened. It should never have happened in the first place, it was a stupid idea on my part to believe that it was going to be okay to just continue to go live as it was getting more and more negative in the comments.

“I was live for about two to three hours, and in those hours I was getting more and more drunk. I was getting more and more irritated, and with the alcohol I became more careless, and I said stuff that should never have been said.

“My natural instinct when I see people doing that kind of stuff is to antagonise them, which is so stupid, but that’s how I decided to handle it.”

Hunter – who deactivated his Instagram after the incident – did not apologise to Millie in his statement, but said his comments made himself and his family “look horrible”.

He added: “The livestream I am sorry for. I’m not proud at all of how I spoke, it sounded very immature. It looked horrible on my family, it looked horrible on me, and it looked horrible on my friends.

“I am sorry for doing that livestream, I should have ended it the moment it started getting bad. But I chose not to, I said what I said, and I can’t take that back. I just want you to know that I’m not okay with what I said.”

During his Instagram live, Hunter insisted the 'Enola Holmes' actress' parents knew he had been living with Millie - who was 16 at the time - in her house for eight months, even though at 16 she was under the age of consent for California.

He said: "Everything that I did was completely legal and it was approved by everybody that I was with...

"There's no lawsuit at all. I was living in Millie's house for eight months. How the f*** is there a lawsuit? Her mom and dad knew about everything.

"I will never apologise - I hope you know that. I have nothing to apologise for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologise for."

And in response, representatives for Millie – who is yet to comment on the incident herself – slammed Hunter as “dishonest”.

They said: "Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful.

"Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behaviour once and for all."