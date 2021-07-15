Britney Spears will be allowed to use her own choice of lawyer in her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The 39-year-old singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham since her conservatorship began in 2008, but after he resigned on July 6, Britney filed for permission to be able to choose her next lawyer.

And on Wednesday (14.07.21) the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker scored a legal victory in her case as a judge approved her choice of legal council during a hearing in Los Angeles.

The approval means former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart will now work as Britney’s private attorney, after he agreed this week to take on her case if accepted by Judge Brenda Penny.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s court hearing, Britney broke down in tears as she said she is “extremely scared” of her father, Jamie Spears, who is currently in control of her financial affairs under her conservatorship.

She said: "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

And as part of her new lawyer Mathew’s first job on the case, he has said he will be filing a subsequent petition for Jamie to be removed and for Britney to end the conservatorship.

Last month, Britney claimed her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", and she called for her father Jamie to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

Following the comments, Jamie's legal team released a statement which read: "He is sorry to see is daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter very much."

Afterwards, a judge denied Britney's request for her father to be suspended as co-conservator.

A court order stated: "The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice."