Emma Bunton's Spice Girls bandmates didn't know she was getting married.

The 45-year-old singer married Jade Jones, 42, on Tuesday (13.07.21) after 23 years together but the nuptials were so low-key, the only people in attendance at Soho Farmhouse were their mothers, sons Beau, 13, and 10-year-old Tate, and two close friends, who served as their witnesses.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Emma and Jade wanted to celebrate with only a handful of people. They kept the whole ceremony secret from everyone but wanted their kids there. Beau was his dad’s Best Man — it was so sweet.

“If they’d had a bigger ceremony, the girls would have been invited but they wanted it to be really intimate.”

But Victoria Beckham - who lives just a mile away from the venue - Geri Horner, Melanie C, and Mel B weren't offended at missing out on the big day.

Another insider said: "The only people at the wedding were their mums and one friend each as a witness.

“In Covid times, there was no other option. But the girls have all been in touch and wished the couple well. It wasn’t a snub.”

The 'Viva Forever' hitmakers all sent congratulatory messages after Emma shared photos of the wedding on her Instagram account.

Victoria posted: "Congratulations. Love u both so much!! x.(sic)"

Geri commented: “So happy for you and your lovely family.”

Melanie C added: “Yeahhhhh! Congratulations. Love you all sooooooo much.(sic)"

And Mel B simply exclaimed: “Yipppeee (sic)"

Back in 2019, Emma admitted she was in no rush to tie the knot with Jade.

She said: "We haven't got to that stage. It is the world's longest engagement but if Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell can do it . . . they've never married.

"Do you know what, I really do believe each to their own. For me, I am a one-man girl and as you can see I've been with Jade for so long and I love that kind of connection, that intimacy with one person, that falling in love.

"I love that. That's me all over. But I honestly think everybody is wired differently and why shouldn't anyone feel and do and love whoever they want?"

However, she admitted she wanted to marry "one day".

Asked if the lack of making things official has kept them together, Emma said: "Maybe it is, I don't know. One day I know we would love a wedding and we want the kids to be there."