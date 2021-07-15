Chrissy Teigen feels "lost" and "depressed" after becoming a part of "cancel club".

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star recently apologised for being a "troll" following bullying accusations from Courtney Stodden - who claimed the 35-year-old beauty used to message her to tell her to take her own life - but she admitted the scandal has taken its toll on her mental health and she doesn't feel "right" about leaving the house any more.

Alongside a photo of her own legs, Chrissy wrote on Instagram: "Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life.

"Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.

"I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!"

The scandal has seen Chrissy - who has children Luna, five, and Miles, three, with husband John Legend - step back from her and Kris Jenner's cleaning supplies company, Safely, as well as face other repercussions and she admitted being a part of "cancel club" has been a learning experience, though it also "sucks".

She continued: "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.

"Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.(sic)"

The 'Chrissy's Court' star expected a backlash for her comment but she was keen to connect with her fans.

She added: "All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s*** anymore!"

And Chrissy joked she'd love to connect with others who have had similar experiences because of their past social media posts.

She wrote: "If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.(sic)"