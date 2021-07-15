Katy Perry has joined Miranda Kerr for her first yoga session since her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old star - who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August last year - teamed up with her partner's ex-wife at Malibu's Jonathan Club, where they had a wellness day with trainer Nichelle Hines and model Josephine Skriver.

Alongside some videos, she wrote: "Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr.

"First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk (sic)"

Miranda shared the post with her own followers, adding: "I love you Katy Perry."

The 'Roar' hitmaker has previously opened up about her "close" relationship with Orlando's ex-wife, with whom he has 10-year-old son Flynn.

Katy said: "In our modern family, she's probably the most health-conscious of everyone.

"One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack."

Meanwhile, Miranda thinks Orlando’s romance has made him happier than ever, which in turn has made him a better father to their son.

She recently said: “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing.”

The Kora Organics founder – who is now married to Evan Spiegel, with whom she has three-year-old Hart and Myles, 21 months – also insisted she and Orlando have always put their son first, even when it came to their decision to separate.

She added: “Even when we were separating, I thought, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it really is.’

"If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child.”

She went on to gush over Katy as she said she feels lucky to consider her a friend.

She said: “Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy. I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I’m so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated.”