Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman are officially divorced.

The disgraced movie mogul split from the 45-year-old fashion designer - with whom he has India, 10, and eight-year-old Dashiell - in October 2017, shortly after he was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, and on 8 July, a judge signed the final order of divorce.

The 69-year-old producer - who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault and still has more charges to face - hopes the official end of his marriage doesn't impact on his children's happiness.

His spokesperson told People magazine: "Harvey's only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy. He loves them and hopes that they know it, and that one day soon, he can be closer to them."

The couple - who married in 2007 - had agreed a divorce settlement in January 2018, with Georgina receiving a settlement of around $15 to $20 million and primary custody of the children.

After announcing their split, the fashion designer - who is now dating actor Adrien Brody - told of her devastation for Weinstein's victims.

She said in a statement at the time: "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

And Weinstein said he "supported" his wife's decision to leave him, though he was hopeful at the time they could reconcile one day.

He said: "I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for.

"I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family.

"We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."