Twitter is shutting down Fleets after just eight months.

The social media platform will close down its version of stories - a format invented by Snapchat and given further popularity on Instagram - on August 3 after its disappearing tweets feature failed to catch on with users.

In a statement, Ilya Brown - the company's vice president of product - said: "We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter.

“But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”

Fleets were given a widespread roll out in November, and Twitter starting testing ads between the posts last month.

Now, Brown added: "If we’re not evolving our approach and winding down features every once in a while – we’re not taking big enough chances.

“We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter.”

From next month, users will only see Spaces - the site's live audio chat rooms - at the top of their screens, with the traditional tweet composer updated with features like text formatting and GIF stickers.