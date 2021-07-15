Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall hosted a star-studded charity event on Wednesday (14.07.21) evening.

The royal couple were joined at 'A Starry Night in the Nilgiri Hills' - which was the finale for Elephant Family's CoExistence campaign - at London's Lancaster House by the likes of Lily Cole, Alexa Chung, Donna Air, Gemma Collins, Amber and Yasmin Le Bon and Laura Whitmore.

The evening included an outdoor screening of Apple Original documentary 'The Year Earth Changed', which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, before performances from Katherine Jenkins and Tom Odell and an auction led by Sotheby's Chairman Lord Harry Dalmeny.

Proceeds from the night and the rest of the CoExistence campaign - which is the biggest public environmental art exhibition of the year - will go towards conservation efforts that allow people and wildlife to live together more peacefully.

At the centre of the campaign has been the sale of the life-sized elephant sculptures which make up the art exhibition, and with 110 already sold, there's just 10 days left for people to purchase their own via www.coexistence.org/elephant-shop

Elephant Family was founded by Camilla's late brother, Mark Shand, and she's been a big support of the CoExistence initiative.

She said: “In 2002, my beloved brother, Mark, helped create the charity Elephant Family, to protect Asia’s magnificent wildlife. Over the past few weeks, Londoners have had the rare opportunity to see some of that wildlife (albeit in static form!) on the Mall, in Green Park, in St James’s Park and in Berkeley Square.

"These magnificent, life-sized elephants have roamed – with a little help – from the Nilgiri Hills of Southern India, to the Cotswolds, to the heart of the city to raise awareness of the vital importance of healthy coexistence between humans and animals. They are a timely reminder to us all to live well with Nature, wherever we may be.”