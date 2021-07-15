Samsung has launched SmartThings Energy to help people track energy consumption.

The tech giant is rolling out the service in the US and UK after initially introducing it in Korea.

SmartThings Energy is compatible with around 40 of the company's home appliances, including washing machines, fridges and Samsung Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The service lets users see how much energy devices or groups of appliances are using, while you can also set targets and track progress.

It can be found on the Life tab in the SmartThings Android and iOS app, and it'll also tell you if devices are turned on when you're out.