Jerry O'Connell has replaced Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk'.

The 47-year-old actor thinks it's "exciting" to have been asked to "shake up" the long-running daytime series as their first full-time male co-host and he can't wait to get started.

Announcing his job on the show on Wednesday (14.07.21), he said: "It's real exciting. First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me.

"I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you're just gracious, you're kind, you're fun and it worked...We're going to have a lot of fun, we really are.

"It's an exciting time...I don’t want to say it's scary, but it's new,, so it's a change. And change is good. You have to do things that scare you, that shake it up a bit and this is definitely shaking it up."

It had been claimed show bosses wanted Jerry for the show alongside co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth because he'd bring a "different energy" to Sharon, who stepped down following a backlash to her defending of her friend Piers Morgan.

A source said: "He will bring a very different energy than Sharon did to set. Jerry is such a nice person."

Sharon left the show in March after being embroiled in a heated argument with Sheryl after she spoke up to support Piers following his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex and her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said at the time: "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair, because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"

The former 'X Factor' star also claimed she had "panicked" and felt "blindsided" by her row with Sheryl when she issued an apology.

She tweeted: "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry...

"I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.... I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.(sic)"

Another 'Talk' star, Carrie Ann Inaba, has been on a break from the show since April to preserve her mental wellbeing.