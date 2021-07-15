Some of football's most memorable players are to be celebrated in FIFA 22's FUT Heroes.

Players such as Mario Gomez, Tim Cahill, Diego Milito and Robbie Keane have been unveiled as heroes in Ultimate Team in the latest edition of the yearly football title.

Each player is given a defining moment that makes them recognisable to football fans across the world - such as Milito's Champions League-winning brace in 2010 or Fernando Morientes' goal for Real Madrid in the 2000 Champions League final.

EA Sports said: "Celebrate some of football’s most memorable players with FUT Heroes, new items that represent the unforgettable moments that turned them into fan favourites.

"FUT Heroes have unique league-specific chemistry which is tied to their specific hero moment, providing a green Club link to any player within the same league as well as the usual nation link, giving you new ways to build your dream squad and recreate some of football's most famous moments in FUT 22."

An introduction on former Everton star Cahill reads: "Tim Cahill was known all over the Premier League for his all-round chaos potential in the box.

"Especially dangerous with his heading technique, but Cahill had a wide range of finishes in his locker. Like the sublime overhead kick he scored in 2007. It's what FUT Heroes are made of."

More FUT Heroes are set to be revealed in August.