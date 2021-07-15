Netflix is reportedly set to expand into video games next year.

A new report from Bloomberg claims that the streaming giant will be offering video gamers for users from 2022.

It is claimed that Netflix have hired former Facebook and EA Mobile executive Mike Verdu to head up their plans. Verdu previously helped the social media behemoth work with developers to bring games and other content to the site.

An insider explained that the streamer plans to offer the games alongside current fare as a new programming genre - similar to what Netflix did with documentaries or stand-up specials.

The source added that Netflix do not plan to charge extra for video game content.

The company is set to build its gaming team in the coming months and has already started advertising for positions on its website.

A Netflix spokesperson said the streamer was "excited to do more interactive entertainment" when the move into gaming was first mooted earlier this year.

The company said: "Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering - from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment”.