Gigi Hadid insists her job isn't to "have an opinion" on her photoshoot outfits.

The 26-year-old model has opened up on the way she approaches her job, and how her role is to sell the clothes she's wearing rather than dictate what the ensembles should be.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It’s not my job to have an opinion on what I’m wearing [on set].

“It’s my job to wear what I wear and have enough of a photographic mind to understand how to make that piece look good, sellable, and give the feeling that is wanted by the creative team.”

She named photographer Steven Meisel as someone who had an early influence on her with one of his tactics on set.

She said: "He lets me shoot with a mirror behind him. And he says he often starts with letting models do that.

"The point is not to be distracted by yourself or even look at yourself in the mirror. It’s about being able to look at the camera, and then, kind of in your out-of-focus vision, is the shape of you.

"It’s training a model to understand how she fits into the photo, which is why I became a model. Obviously, I’m not saying this as anything disrespectful against women, but you have to look at yourself like an object or a fashion object or a sculpture.”

And asked about her own relationship with mirror, she admitted it's not something she ever focuses on.

She added: “I don’t spend a lot of time in the mirror at all. I brush my teeth in the shower in the morning. Or I usually look out the window.”