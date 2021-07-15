AJ McLean has slammed Britney Spears' "completely brutal" conservatorship.

The Backstreet Boys singer admitted he had always "empathised" with the 'Lucky' singer - who hasn't been in control of her own affairs since 2008 - but his feelings towards the situation have strengthened since the 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court last month to urge for the conservatorship to be dropped, branding it "abusive".

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's 'Radio Andy', he said: “I [can] tell you right now that, my thoughts and my prayers are with her. I am a hundred percent team Britney.

“I think it’s insane. I think it’s … completely brutal.”

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmaker was particularly appalled by the "whole IUD situation", after Britney claimed in court her conservators were forcing her to stay on birth control.

Branding the idea "grotesque", he said: “I mean, that to me is physical abuse...

“And I pray for her.

“She can’t do anything, like, literally she can’t do anything. She can’t even go to go see a doctor, on her own.”

AJ lives near to Britney and he was left heartbroken the last time they saw one another in a local cupcake store.

He recalled: “She’s a sweetheart, she’s pretty much my neighbour. I mean, she doesn’t live very far from me...

"Last time I saw her, she was with a gentleman. I'm assuming it was security or maybe a driver.

"Went in [the store], she was there, she looked right at me and I was like, ‘Hey, it's AJ.'

"And she just kind of had this glass face. Like, she just didn't know who was there. It took her a minute. And then she realised it was me, and we hugged and we talked for a brief moment, but I could just see that this wasn't her.

"Like, I'm not looking at the person I knew from years and years ago.

“It’s not, it’s not fair. And I just don’t think it’s right. So again, Free Britney: That’s my whole thing, man. All for it.”