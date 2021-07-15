BTS came close to naming their fanbase 'Bell'.

The K-Pop group's supporters are known as their Army, but the 'Butter' singers - who are comprised of V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope - have confirmed online speculation that the moniker could have been very different and they're glad they didn't stick with the original suggestion.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show', RM explained: "When you say BTS, it stands for 'bangtan' in Korean, not 'behind-the scenes,' for your information.

"When you say 'bell' in Korean, it sounds like 'bang wool.' It starts with the same word, 'bang.'

"So when we think of the fan name, someone brings up the idea, like, 'What about the bell thing?' Everybody rings their bells and [we're] like, 'Make some noise!' and the Bells are like 'ring-a-ling-a-ling.'

"But thank God... ARMY is so much better."

Jimin also revealed he almost opted to be known as Baby J or Baby G before opting to stick with his real name.

He said: "When I thought about saying, 'Hi, I'm Baby J,' that sounded really weird. So I just decided to go on with my real name."

V never intended to be part of the band and only went to the tryouts to support a friend who was hoping to land a place.

He noted: "He failed."

Meanwhile, Suga admitted he "really loved" Eminem when he was younger and his parents were fine about him listening to the 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker because none of them had any idea what he was rapping about.

He said: "It was about 15 or 16 years ago, and I really loved his music. Translations for the lyrics weren't available back then, so I really couldn't understand what the lyrics were about.

"So apparently my parents were OK with it because they could not understand what the lyrics were saying. So they said it was OK."