Emily Blunt's nickname for Dwayne Johnson on the set of 'Jungle Cruise' was "Toots".

The 38-year-old British actress stars as eccentric scientist Dr. Lily Houghton in Disney's new adventure film, which is inspired by the ride of the same name at Disney World theme parks across the globe, with Dwayne, 49, portraying steamboat captain Frank Wolff, the man responsible for guiding her on her quest to find the Tree of Life.

The pair became great pals during the shoot and among the many nicknames she had for the wrestling legend "Toots" stuck.

In a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: "It has been around now for three years. I used to enjoy calling him very, sort of sweet, cute things. Like he texts me, 'Alright, I'm leaving now, I'll see you on set,' and I'm like, 'OK cupcake.'"

Dwayne admits the pair "instantly" clicked on the shoot and he was thrilled to be starring opposite Emily as he has seen all her movies.

He said: "I mean when we first met, we instantly clicked, and because you never know how it's going to be when you meet somebody, you're familiar with their work, and I had seen all of Emily's movies. She had watched none of mine, so it all worked out perfectly. When we got together, we instantly knew we had something."

Emily added: "It happened quite naturally and people were like, 'That's fun, play into that.'"

'Jungle Cruise' viewers will see a budding romance develop between their characters Lily and Frank and Emily hopes there will be a sequel so film fans can see their story develop.

Discussing a potential follow-up film, the 'Mary Poppins Returns' star said: "I hope there will be. It would be wonderful if there was one, hopefully. Are we allowed to say that?"

'Rampage' actor Dwayne added: "Yeah absolutely. It's what we're talking about now, but you never want to get too far ahead of yourself. It always depends on what the audience does and how they react, but fingers crossed, and early indications for a lot of audiences that have seen the movie already in our testings, they love it. They've been going crazy, so we'll see."

Emily and Dwayne also star in the movie - which will be released on July 30 - with Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti among others.