H.E.R. says women are put under pressure to be sexy.

The 24-year-old Grammy award winner - whose full name is Gabriella Wilson - explained that she tries not to get caught up in the unattainable standards that women are forced to deal with.

Speaking to GLAMOUR UK's July Digital Issue, she said: "Sometimes as women, we have pressures of what a woman should look like and what it means to be sexy. And that sometimes in order to be sexy, you have to have your clothes off. To me, that's not the case. I think you can be sexy either way. Your definition of what it means to be a woman or how it means to dress is up to you. And nobody else can take that away from you or define it or put it in a box."

And H.E.R. revealed that when it comes to personal icons, singer and fashion designer Rihanna is her idol.

She said: "Honestly, Rihanna has been one of them lately. I love RiRi. And the makeup looks that she does… she just gets it. We have a similar skin tone, so when a lip looks good on her I'm like, ‘Oh, I think I could rock that.’ Sometimes I want to be a rockstar, sometimes I want to look like Lenny Kravitz! And another person I'm really influenced by is Prince. My Oscar look was his Oscar look when he won; I wanted to pay homage to him."

H.E.R. - who is half-Black and half-Filipino - is very proud of her heritage but admitted that sometimes she feels she is feeling both sides.

She explained: "There were times where I felt too Filipino for the Black kids and too Black for the Filipino kids. Or when I was going to the grocery store with my mom and people [were] like, ‘That's your mom? Her hair's straight, your hair's curly'. And it's like, ‘I come from both places. This is what you get.’"

Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR UK July Digital Issue online now. https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/her-digital-cover-star-july-2021-interview