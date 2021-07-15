Josh Gad has opened up about LeFou's sexuality in the upcoming ‘Beauty and the Beast' prequel series.

Gad and Luke Evans will reprise their roles as LeFou and Gaston respectively from the 2017 movie - where LeFou was portrayed as being gay - and Gad has revealed that there could be more exploration of his sexuality in the Disney+ series.

He told the 'Just for Variety' podcast: "You’re going to have to tune in when this show airs to see what we’re working up, but in the process of working on it, we’re asking ourselves every relevant question about these characters and endeavoring to do right by them and by this world. I think that we have origin stories here that are unbelievably exciting because they’re unexpected. And I think ‘expect the unexpected’ is all I can really say. And not just with regard to LeFou and Gaston but to a lot of the new characters that we’re introducing.”

Gad, 40, also joked that he has been working hard to get in shape after seeing pictures of his hunky co-star Evans, 42, on Instagram.

He said: “It requires me to get in the gym fairly soon because I’ve seen pictures of my co-star online. And let’s just say it ain’t great what I’m working with in terms of the most shredded man in show business.”

The upcoming series is being written and executive produced by Josh, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, and the show will feature original music from Alan Menkin.

It will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with Tilly - LeFou’s stepsister - after a revelation from her past comes to the fore.