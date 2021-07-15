Damian Lewis has returned to work following his wife's death.

Helen McCrory passed away at the age of 52 on April 16, following a secret battle with cancer, and this week, Damian, 50, was spotted on the London set of his Sky drama 'Billions', where he plays hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod.

Damian was spotted chatting with cast and crew members as he filmed season six of the show, which he has starred in since 2016.

Meanwhile, Damian announced the death of Helen - with whom he has 14-year-old Manon and 13-year-old Gulliver - in a statement in April.

He said: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

While speaking just days later, the ‘Homeland’ star – who married Helen in 2007 – said his late wife had told him to get "lots of girlfriends" after she passed away.

Sharing some of Helen’s parting words, he said: "She has been utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course - generous, brave, uncomplaining, constantly reminding us all of how lucky we’ve been, how blessed we are. Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live. Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures. Only a couple of weeks ago she said to us from her bed, 'I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn’t possessive, but you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone.' Already I miss her.

"She has shone more brightly in the last months than you would imagine even the brightest star could shine. In life, too, we had to rise to meet her. But her greatest and most exquisite act of bravery and generosity has been to “normalise” her death. She’s shown no fear, no bitterness, no self-pity, only armed us with the courage to go on and insisted that no one be sad, because she is happy. I’m staggered by her. She’s been a meteor in our life."