Britney Spears feels optimistic about ending her conservatorship.

A judge approved the 39-year-old singer's request to hire her own private attorney for the first time since her conservatorship began 13 years ago and Britney is hopeful that she will soon be in charge of her own affairs again.

A source told E! News: "Britney's doing great. She really does feel like she's on her way to freedom. All she wanted was a lawyer who believed in her and will fight for her," the insider explains.

"She just wants to get out of the conservatorship and for the first time she feels like that actually may happen. She's very happy right now."

Britney has appointed former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her attorney.

And she was so excited that she shared a video of herself doing cartwheels.

She wrote: "Coming along, folks ... coming along !!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #FreeBritney (sic)"

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari commented: "Internet is about to explode #freebritney (sic)"

Britney had previously been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham since her conservatorship began in 2008, but he resigned on July 6.