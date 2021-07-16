Christine Quinn says she and her baby are "lucky to be alive" after his traumatic birth.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ and her husband Christian Richard welcomed a son named Christian Georges Dumontet into the world in dramatic circumstances via an "emergency crash C-section" two months ago and Christine revealed the baby was "seconds away from not making it".

She also added that she flatlined and she praised the medical staff at the birth for saving their lives.

Christine, 31, wrote on Instagram: "Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby! Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late)

"Reliving the trauma on 'Selling Sunset' about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera.

"I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.

"After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting. Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.

"I thank God everyday for my blessings, and my miracle baby. Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy.

"With this, I realized that with the responsibility of being a role model, it requires complete authenticity, and I wouldn’t be genuine if I didn’t share my vulnerabilities in the process. That to me is the true definition of being a Boss B**** (sic)."